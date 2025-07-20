US Envoy urges end to Syria hostilities

Shafaq News – Washington/Suwayda

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Sunday called on all armed factions in Syria to end hostilities and break the cycle of “tribal vengeance.”

On X, Barrack praised President Donald Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it “a principled step” toward peace. But he warned that “this fragile ambition is now overshadowed by profound shock, as brutal acts by warring factions on the ground undermine the government’s authority and disrupt any semblance of order.”

“Syria stands at a critical juncture,” he asserted. “Peace and dialogue must prevail—and prevail now.”

President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions was a principled step, offering the Syrian people a chance to move beyond years of unimaginable suffering and atrocities. The international community has largely rallied behind the nascent Syrian government, watching with cautious… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) July 20, 2025

Despite the declared ceasefire, violence in Suwayda has escalated. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported clashes between Druze fighters and tribal factions, with the death toll rising to 940 over the past week.

On Saturday, tribal gunmen raided the village of Ariqa, west of Suwayda, triggering gun battles and drone strikes that left civilians trapped. Further east, in Shahba along the Damascus highway, fierce fighting erupted between Druze forces and units aligned with Syria’s Defense Ministry.

SOHR confirmed that tribal fighters retreated from central Suwayda after a major counteroffensive by Druze groups, who regained control of several districts following hours of street combat.

Despite the counteroffensive, mortar fire continued to pound the city, injuring residents and destroying homes. Local sources warned the situation remains volatile, with casualties continuing to mount.