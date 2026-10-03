Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Investigations into Flydubai flight FZ1073 revealed that its co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist attack” by assaulting the captain with an emergency axe and trying to seize control of the aircraft, UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi announced on Saturday.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Shamsi confirmed that investigators are continuing to examine the incident’s circumstances, motives and possible connections, alongside technical examinations and the analysis of physical and digital evidence. The final findings will be released once the investigation is complete.

The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight diverted toward Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after issuing emergency signals and losing communication. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that a pilot had stabbed his fellow pilot and attempted to crash the aircraft before passengers and crew intervened.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to strike Iran “very hard” if investigators established Tehran’s involvement in the incident. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, meanwhile, reported that Iranian security agencies had obtained intelligence suggesting Israel was planning an attack on aircraft or airports in the region that would be blamed on Tehran to generate international pressure.