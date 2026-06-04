Two killed in South Lebanon as Israel continues military operations

Two killed in South Lebanon as Israel continues military operations
2026-06-04T07:46:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes killed at least two people across southern Lebanon on Thursday, hours after Israel and Lebanon announced a conditional ceasefire framework in Washington aimed at reducing hostilities along the border.

The Israeli military said it identified two armed individuals in the al-Shqif Heights area near Beaufort Castle (Qala'at al-Shqif), where a Golani Brigade tank engaged the pair before an air strike killed them.

The army further warned residents of southern Lebanon against traveling south of the Zahrani River until further notice, saying operations targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure remain underway in the area.

According to Lebanese media, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the town of Zefta, while additional attacks hit roads near Kafr Rumman, Habboush, and the outskirts of Numayriyya in Nabatieh province, where three members of the same family —a father, mother, and daughter— were wounded. Artillery shelling was also reported in Al-Haniyya and Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district.

Israeli reconnaissance drones are reportedly flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the cumulative death toll from Israeli military operations since March 2 has surpassed 3,470, with approximately 10,600 others wounded, including women and children.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Arab al-Aramshe area of western Galilee following what the Israeli military described as a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch; the military alleged that the incident ended without casualties.

The strikes came despite a framework announced in Washington that conditions any ceasefire on a full halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of its operatives from south of the Litani River. Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had said before the announcement that operations would continue against threats to Israeli citizens. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called the ceasefire initiative a mistake and vowed that military operations in southern Lebanon would press on.

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