Two killed in South Lebanon as Israel continues military operations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes killed at least two people across southern Lebanon on Thursday, hours after Israel and Lebanon announced a conditional ceasefire framework in Washington aimed at reducing hostilities along the border.

The Israeli military said it identified two armed individuals in the al-Shqif Heights area near Beaufort Castle (Qala'at al-Shqif), where a Golani Brigade tank engaged the pair before an air strike killed them.

מהאוויר ומהיבשה: תקיפת וחיסול מחבלים במהלך ההתקפה על רכס הבופור על-ידי כלי טיס וטנקבימים האחרונים, כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי גולני, בפיקוד אוגדה 36 השיגו שליטה מבצעית במרחב רכס הבופור. במהלך ההתקפה על הרכס בצמוד למבצר בופור, הכוחות זיהו שני מחבלים חמושים באיתור כ-150 מטר… pic.twitter.com/eYcgfwqKli — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 4, 2026

The army further warned residents of southern Lebanon against traveling south of the Zahrani River until further notice, saying operations targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure remain underway in the area.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان!🔸القتال في جنوب لبنان مستمر حيث يواصل جيش الدفاع استهداف منشآت وبنى حزب الله الموجودة في قراكم وبالقرب منها. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم. 🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم امتنعوا عن التوجه جنوبي نهر الزهراني حتى إشعار آخر! 🔸كل من يتوجه جنوبًا… pic.twitter.com/u2EAAv7FxU — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 4, 2026

According to Lebanese media, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the town of Zefta, while additional attacks hit roads near Kafr Rumman, Habboush, and the outskirts of Numayriyya in Nabatieh province, where three members of the same family —a father, mother, and daughter— were wounded. Artillery shelling was also reported in Al-Haniyya and Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district.

مراسل الجديد: إستهداف سيارة رابيد على طريق زفتا في النبطية pic.twitter.com/tmsFcjRaF0 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 4, 2026

Israeli reconnaissance drones are reportedly flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the cumulative death toll from Israeli military operations since March 2 has surpassed 3,470, with approximately 10,600 others wounded, including women and children.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Arab al-Aramshe area of western Galilee following what the Israeli military described as a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch; the military alleged that the incident ended without casualties.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר על חדירת כלי טיס עוין במרחב ערב אל עראמשה, מדובר בזיהוי שווא.בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר על חדירת כלי טיס עוין במרחב כפר יובל, זוהתה מטרה אווירית חשודה. האירוע הסתיים, אין נפגעים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 4, 2026

The strikes came despite a framework announced in Washington that conditions any ceasefire on a full halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of its operatives from south of the Litani River. Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had said before the announcement that operations would continue against threats to Israeli citizens. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called the ceasefire initiative a mistake and vowed that military operations in southern Lebanon would press on.