Two killed, 20 wounded in Syria’s Suwayda clashes

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian government forces allegedly violated a ceasefire by shelling several areas of the southern city of Suwayda, killing at least two people and wounding more than 20 others, several critically, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

Artillery and gunfire from government and allied positions targeted the Tal Hadid axis, the industrial area on the Al-Thaala road, and the towns of Umm Al-Zaytoun and Al-Matouna from Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, the Observatory said.

#المرصد_السوريمع اقتراب الذكرى الأولى لـ ـمـ ـجـ ـازر #السويداء.. شـ ـبـ ـح الـ ـمـ ـجـ ـازر يعود من جديد: قـ ـتـ ـيـ ـلان وأكثر من 20 جـ ـريـ ـحًـ ـا في خـ ـرقٍ للهدنة وتـ ـصـ ـعـ ـيـ ـد ميدانيhttps://t.co/FHHrpTfCrb — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 3, 2026

National Guard forces returned fire in line with the ceasefire arrangements, while clashes continued along the Tal Hadid-industrial area axis and explosive-laden drones struck the western front.

A ceasefire has been in effect in Suwayda since July 2025 after clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes, reportedly backed by elements of the Defense and Interior ministries, which, according to SOHR, killed 2,064 people and wounded many others.