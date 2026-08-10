Turkiye passes law on PKK dissolution process

Shafaq News- Ankara

The Turkish parliament on Monday passed legislation establishing a legal framework concerning the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as part of the “Terror-Free Turkiye” process, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion secured 468 votes in favor, 88 against, and six abstentions after roughly 12 hours of parliamentary debate. It sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions, and related proceedings once authorities determine that the PKK/KCK and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

The legislation covers offenses including membership in, assistance to, or promotion of the PKK, along with “crimes” committed as part of its activities and “terrorism-financing offenses” carried out on its behalf.

PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan, 77, who has been imprisoned on Imrali Island in the Sea of Marmara since 1999, previously described the proposed law as “the key” to resolving the decades-long conflict and urged all sides to take responsibility for ensuring the process succeeds.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has been engaged in an armed conflict with the Turkish state since 1984, which has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths. Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union designate the group as a terrorist organization. Last year, Ocalan urged the PKK to convene a congress, lay down its arms, and formally disband, a move widely viewed as a potential turning point in efforts to end the decades-long conflict.

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