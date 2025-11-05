Turkiye enters ‘new phase’ in Kurdish peace push

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also the Justice and Development (AK) Party's leader, said Ankara is entering a “new phase” in efforts to end Kurdish militancy.

During an AK Party meeting, Erdogan revealed that recent talks with the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party were “constructive,” noting that they proposed allowing jailed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan to address a parliamentary committee discussing the group’s disarmament.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, operates from northern Iraq. The group earlier declared an end to its four-decade armed campaign and held a disarmament ceremony in the Qandil Mountains, though Ankara has continued strikes on what it says are remaining PKK positions across the border.

