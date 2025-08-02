Telecom outage hits Damascus, Aleppo

Shafaq News – Damascus/Aleppo

The Syrian Telecommunications Company announced on Saturday that a major disruption affected several communication circuits, causing partial outages in internet and landline services in Damascus and Aleppo.

In a statement, the Company affirmed its commitment to restoring services as quickly as possible, noting that its teams are working around the clock and implementing preventive measures to avoid future disruptions.

Network and telecom expert Ahmed Deeb told Shafaq News, “Such failures directly impact digital services and electronic transactions, leading to significant financial losses for businesses.” He emphasized the need for backup technologies and contingency solutions to ensure service continuity during emergencies.

Meanwhile, local sources told Shafaq News that the outage, attributed to unexpected technical issues beyond the company’s control, prompted emergency repair teams to work at full capacity to restore services.

Affected businesses have called for emergency measures and potential compensation to prevent similar damages in the future.