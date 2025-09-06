Tehran urges combat readiness as nuclear talks falter

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran may be heading toward renewed confrontation with Israel and the United States, Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami warned on Saturday, calling for full combat readiness.

According to the state-run national TV, Hatami described the fighting as a nationwide mobilization, with the army, Revolutionary Guard, Basij units, and civilians resisting “with all their strength.” He accused Israel of using the nuclear issue as a pretext for a broader plan to destabilize Iran, an effort that "ultimately failed."

His remarks coincide with faltering nuclear talks with Britain, France, and Germany, together known as the E3, amid renewed threats to trigger the Snapback mechanism that would reimpose sweeping sanctions on Iran.

A 12-day conflict erupted in June, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion and the United States later carried out strikes on military and nuclear facilities, including the Natanz enrichment site.