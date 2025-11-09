Tehran pollution: +160 Iranians die daily

Shafaq News – Tehran

Tehran’s air quality reached hazardous “red” levels on Sunday, with the Health Ministry reporting nearly 59,000 deaths nationwide last year linked to air pollution — an average of 161 per day.

Air pollution has plagued Tehran for more than three decades, driven by population growth, rising vehicle numbers, and industrial concentration. Clean-air days in the city have become so rare that, according to local officials, they no longer exceed the fingers on one hand.

According to Fars News outlet, Tehran City Council Chairman Mehdi Chamran said he holds little optimism for improvement. “I have no illusions that this city’s air will get better, and you shouldn’t either,” he stated, adding that more than half of the municipality’s annual budget has been allocated to developing public transport and reducing emissions. “But all government bodies must step up,” he stressed.