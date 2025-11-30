Tehran air pollution surges to hazardous levels

Shafaq News – Tehran

Air-quality monitoring platforms showed on Sunday that Tehran recorded a dangerous pollution level, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 196 and ranking the capital as the third most polluted city in the world.

An AQI of 196 falls within the “unhealthy for the general population” category, posing an immediate risk to residents—particularly children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

The AQI is divided into five categories: 0–50 indicating clean air, 51–100 healthy air, 101–150 unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151–200 unhealthy for the general population, 201–300 heavily polluted, and 301–500 hazardous.

Data from IQAir indicated that fine particulate matter far exceeded permissible limits, as health authorities warned against prolonged outdoor exposure.

Clean-air days have become increasingly rare, with local officials acknowledging that they number only a handful each year. The Iranian Health Ministry reported nearly 59,000 pollution-related deaths nationwide last year.

Tehran’s winter smog has pushed the city back into the ranks of the world’s most polluted capitals, with PM2.5 levels soaring far above global health limits. Experts warn that without strict enforcement of emission standards and major upgrades to public transport and fuel quality, the capital’s seasonal crisis risks becoming permanent.

