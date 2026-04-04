Tehran dismisses reports of Commander Soleimani’s relative arrests in US

Shafaq News- Tehran

Reports claiming that family members of late Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani were detained in the United States have no basis, Iran’s ISNA news agency said on Saturday.

Citing Narges Soleimani, daughter of the late commander, she challenged the accuracy of those accounts, noting that the details do not align with her immediate family structure. She also pointed out that the reports refer to a woman and her daughter, while her nephews are male.

A member of the Tehran City Council, she added that no members of her immediate or extended family have ever lived in the United States, nor are any currently residing there.

Earlier today, the US State Department reported that two relatives of the late Iranian commander, living in the United States on green cards, were taken into custody while having their residency revoked, citing political and security concerns.

Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed alongside Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy chief Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.