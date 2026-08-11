Syrian forces end security operation in Kobani

Shafaq News- Aleppo

Syrian internal security forces on Tuesday completed security operations in the predominantly Kurdish city of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) in Aleppo Province, northern Syria, after deploying across the city to "prevent disorder, protect residents, and secure public institutions and facilities."

In a statement, the Internal Security Command said that 19 security personnel were wounded during the operation, while seven people accused of involvement in the unrest were arrested for legal proceedings.

قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة حلب:📌تعلن قيادة الأمن الداخلي انتهاء العمليات الأمنية في مدينة عين العرب كوباني بعد استكمال الانتشار وفرض السيطرة الأمنية وعودة الهدوء إلى المدينة📌إن دخول قوى الأمن الداخلي إلى مدينة عين العرب كوباني يهدف إلى منع وقوع أي حالة من الفوضى والحفاظ… pic.twitter.com/aV1cqjW1Xr — الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) August 11, 2026

Overnight Monday, Syrian internal security authorities imposed a curfew in Ain Al-Arab until further notice.

The developments coincided with tensions in northeastern Syria's Al-Hasakah Province following unrest in Ras Al-Ain, a mixed Arab-Kurdish town, where the Internal Security Command reported intervening after several families returned to their homes without prior coordination, sparking local tensions and scuffles as their ownership claims collided with those of the people now living there.

In Al-Hasakah city, the provincial capital, and nearby Qamishli, the Al-Hasakah Media Directorate accused "outlaw" groups of attacking the headquarters of internal security forces, the main policing body in Syria's Kurdish-led northeast. In one case, a group tore down the Syrian national flag from a security building in Al-Hasakah; in another, attackers struck security personnel in Qamishli and damaged several vehicles. Security forces then moved to reinforce their positions across both cities to contain the unrest.

مجموعات خارجة عن القانون تعتدي على مقار الأمن الداخلي وتثير التوتر في الحسكة والقامشليأقدمت مجموعات خارجة عن القانون، اليوم، على تنفيذ اعتداءات طالت عددًا من مقار الأمن الداخلي في مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي، على خلفية الأحداث التي شهدتها مدينة رأس العين.وفي مدينة الحسكة، أقدمت… pic.twitter.com/T5pN1A1WuU— مديرية إعلام الحسكة (@McHasakah) August 10, 2026