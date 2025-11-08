Syria breaks up ISIS networks in multiple provinces

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, Syrian security forces dismantled several ISIS-linked cells in a “large-scale operation” spanning multiple provinces, including Homs and Idlib, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the raids resulted in the arrest of several wanted individuals and the seizure of materials proving their involvement in what it described as terrorist activities.

Earlier today, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained senior ISIS leader Baha al-Maseeri, known as Abu Abdulrahman, during a coordinated operation with the US Global Coalition at al-Hol Camp in northeastern Syria.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS remains active through dispersed sleeper cells operating across Syria, including in border regions near Iraq and Lebanon. Analysts describe these developments as reminders of the group’s enduring threat and emphasize the need for continued international cooperation to prevent its resurgence.

