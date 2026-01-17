Syrian army moves into Al-Tabqa after PKK retreat

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syrian government forces have taken control of Al-Tabqa in western Raqqa province after Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) units withdrew to the eastern bank of the Euphrates, according to the army’s Operations Authority.

In a statement carried by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Saturday, the authority reported that troops are securing the town, clearing mines, and removing unexploded ordnance. The forces also increased pressure on the Al-Tabqa military airbase, calling it a central hub for PKK activity.

The move forms part of a broader advance across the Raqqa countryside. The Syrian army gained control of seven villages around the town of Al-Rasafa, following earlier progress in Al-Ghanem Al-Ali, Al-Mansoura, Rajm Al-Ghazal, and the Hajana camp. According to the Operations Command, army units also entered the towns of Hanida and Al-Safsafa, along with the villages of Abu Assi and Al-Jabali.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense also reported that two Syrian soldiers were killed in a drone attack by “PKK militias” in the town of Debsi Afnan.

Since December 2025, Syria has seen rising tensions between government factions and the Kurdish-led armed factions, leaving at least 24 people dead and around 129 injured.