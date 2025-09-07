Syrian adviser rules out talks beyond 1974 deal with Israel

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria firmly rejects any prospects of normalization with Israel or participation in the Abraham Accords, Syrian presidential media adviser Ahmad Mowaffak Zeidan stated on Sunday.

Speaking at a public lecture titled “The Syrian State: Challenges and Opportunities”, Zeidan said that repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory remain one of the country’s most pressing challenges, adding that the state continues to respond with “realism and full awareness” of its capabilities.

“The ceiling for any negotiations with the Israeli entity will not exceed the 1974 Disengagement Agreement,” Zeidan affirmed, emphasizing that the Syrian presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs had contributed to tangible progress on several complex regional issues, including efforts to lift sanctions imposed since the 1970s, address the captagon drug trade, resolve refugee-related concerns, and ease tensions in Arab relations previously affected by Iran’s presence in Syria.

Commenting on the situation in northeastern Syria, Zeidan clarified that “the issue is not solely about oil, but fundamentally a humanitarian one,” praising the resilience of local tribes and communities in confronting ongoing difficulties. “So far, the state continues to manage these tribes, as they are genuinely invested in convincing all parties that Syria has suffered enough and the wounds must be healed,” he concluded.

Earlier, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held talks in Paris with an Israeli delegation on regional stability and developments in southern Syria. According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the discussions, conducted under US mediation, focused on de-escalation, non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda Province, and reactivating the 1974 disengagementagreement.