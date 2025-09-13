Syrian Kurdish Council reaffirms Qamishli conference unity pact

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, the Kurdish National Council in Syria reaffirmed its commitment to the joint political vision adopted at the Kurdish unity conference in Qamishli, northeastern Syria.

In a communiqué following its meeting, after receiving an invitation from Syrian transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, the council stressed the need to activate the role of the joint Kurdish delegation and enable it to contribute effectively to the political process aimed at reaching a just solution to the Kurdish issue in Syria.

It emphasized that any future settlement must guarantee the legitimate national rights of the Kurdish people within a unified, democratic, and decentralized Syrian state.

Participants underscored that the Kurdish unity achieved at the April conference marked an important step that should be developed into a genuine partnership among all Kurdish actors, building on the principles of the 2014 Duhok Agreement and subsequent understandings reached under US mediation in 2020, including the creation of a Kurdish reference framework.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening the council’s presence at both the Kurdish and national levels, and of expanding its ties with Syria’s political and civil forces.