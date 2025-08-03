Syria to boost energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir is planning an official visit to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to explore potential collaboration in oil, gas, and electricity, sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The trip follows recent agreements between Syria and Azerbaijan, reached through Turkish mediation, as part of Damascus’ strategy to diversify energy partnerships and rehabilitate critical infrastructure damaged by years of conflict.

According to economist Hossam Hijazi, the visit signals a dual-track approach by the Syrian government—offering credible investment opportunities to Riyadh while maintaining balanced ties with Ankara. He described the move as a pragmatic step toward securing tangible results in the country’s struggling energy sector.