Syria creates Energy Ministry under new presidential decree

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria has announced the creation of a Ministry of Energy under a presidential decree consolidating the country’s oil, electricity, and water sectors.

Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, on Tuesday, issued Decree No. 150 of 2025 establishing the ministry, granting it legal personality and financial and administrative independence with its headquarters in Damascus.

The move, according to the decree, merges the Ministries of Oil and Mineral Resources, Electricity, and Water Resources into a single body tasked with improving performance and ensuring the delivery of essential services.

The announcement came a day after Syria exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from the port of Tartus, marking the country’s first known official shipment in 14 years.