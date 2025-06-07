Syria’s top religious body bans vigilante killings

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Supreme Council of Fatwa has issued a religious edict forbidding all forms of extrajudicial killing, underscoring the need for justice through lawful means. The move has drawn international attention, with the US special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, hailing the step as a positive sign.

Great first steps for a new Syrian Government on the move towards a new Syria. https://t.co/SuaPxhcRQk — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) June 6, 2025

“It is forbidden for individuals to impose punishments or carry out retribution without recourse to official or religious courts,” the council stated, emphasizing that such acts undermine social stability and create a climate of violence and disorder.

The statement also condemned any form of incitement to violence, saying it fuels division and hatred within the country.

“The council called on Syrian authorities to treat the issue of justice with utmost seriousness and urgency, ensuring the swift restoration of rights and preventing instigators and mercenaries from exploiting the situation to sow discord.”