Syria’s al-Sharaa meets Kuwaiti Emir: Bolstering ties on table
2025-06-01T15:26:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa met, on Sunday, with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, in his first official visit to Kuwait since taking office.

According to Kuna, the talks, part of a broader engagement with Kuwaiti leaders, focused on expanding political, economic, and development ties, with both sides reaffirming support for Syria’s sovereignty and long-term stability.

Kuwait’s Minister of Al Diwan Al Amiri Affairs, Mohamed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, highlighted that the discussions also covered regional challenges and underscored the need for stronger Arab coordination.

Notably, al-Sharaa had previously visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on his Gulf tour.

