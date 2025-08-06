Syria inks massive investment deals

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian government signed $14 billion investment deals on 22 major projects spanning key sectors across the country, in a ceremony held in Damascus on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, attended by Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Investment Authority Director Talal al-Hilali outlined key initiatives, including a $4 billion overhaul of Damascus International Airport, a $2 billion metro system, $2 billion for Damascus Towers, $500 million for Baramkeh Towers, and $60 million for Baramkeh Mall.

In his speech, US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack described the investments as important for supporting stability and development in Syria.

Meanwhile, the event featured visual presentations of the signed agreements, which also encompass residential and commercial projects in several provinces, including Homs, Hama, and Tartus.