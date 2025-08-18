Syria documents 63 mass graves and up to 300,000 missing persons

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s Commission for the Missing announced on Monday that more than 63 mass graves have been documented across the country, with estimates of missing persons ranging between 120,000 and 300,000.

Commission head Mohammad Reda Jalkhi said the body, active since 1970, is preparing to implement a six-stage plan on the ground, with each phase expected to last between three and six months.

He explained that the initiative is designed to serve “transitional justice and social peace,” guided by six principles including transparency, inclusiveness, and participation.

The Commission also plans to launch a national digital platform to create a database of the missing, alongside protocols for witness protection and the secure handling of data.