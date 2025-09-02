Iraq allocates $20M for Mosul mass grave

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has approved substantial compensations for war victims and funding to address one of Mosul’s most notorious mass graves, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows al-Sudani’s recent visit to Mosul, where he inaugurated the restored Great al-Nuri Mosque, its al-Hadba Minaret, and the Tahira and Saa churches under UNESCO’s “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” project, funded by the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News the government’s decision allocates nearly $492M to settle more than 59,000 claims submitted by individuals affected by terrorist attacks and military operations. He noted that an additional $20M has been set aside to open al-Khasfa pit, south of Mosul, where ISIS buried thousands of victims.

“These measures represent long-awaited justice for the affected groups,” the governor said.