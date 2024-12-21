Iraq’s Al-Sudani to visit Mosul on Sunday for key projects: Source

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Mosul in northern Iraq on Sunday, accompanied by a small delegation of ministers, a source in Nineveh province revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that “the visit’s agenda includes the inauguration of several key projects, such as the al-Qayyarah power plant, as well as the groundbreaking for the Riverfront Project in the Old City of Mosul.”

Al-Sudani is also expected to meet with tribal leaders and prominent figures from Mosul.

Earlier, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil announced PM's upcoming visit to Mosul to lay the foundation stone for the Riverfront Project, one of the key reconstruction initiatives for the old city.

The PM visited Nineveh twice in 2024, first in March and again in May. During his first visit, Al-Sudani launched several major service projects, including the new Al-Ghazlani residential city.

On January 21, 2024, Al-Sudani ordered the implementation of several projects in Nineveh, including the Riverfront Project and the Traffic Congestion Relief Project for Old Mosul.