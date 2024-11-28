Iraqi Health Ministry transfers remains of ISIS victims to mass grave in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a medical source from the Saladin Health Department reported that the National Mass Graves Team of the Iraqi Ministry of Health had transferred remains to a mass grave in the southeast of the province.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "these remains were discovered in a mass grave in the Al-Gubban area of Al-Ishaqi sub-district in 2019 and had been preserved by the provincial health authorities."

"The burial took place in a mass grave at the Sayyid Muhammad cemetery after DNA tests were conducted, and information was recorded for each body."

The source further explained that "these individuals were executed by ISIS, and the Ministry of Health has documented genetic information that may help identify the bodies in the future."

Between June 2014 and December 2017, ISIS seized large areas of Iraq, leading a campaign of widespread violence and systematic violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

Over 200 mass graves have been verified in areas formerly controlled by ISIS, including Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, and al-Anbar. The smallest site discovered in west Mosul contained eight bodies, while the largest, believed to be the Khasfa sinkhole south of Mosul, may contain thousands. The process of identifying victims is complex and requires significant forensic efforts, which means many victims may never be identified.