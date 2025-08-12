Iraq’s Mosul receives remains of 22 Yazidi victims of ISIS

Shafaq News – Mosul

On Tuesday, the remains of 22 Yazidis killed by ISIS in Sinjar were returned to Mosul, in northern Iraq, years after being buried in mass graves.

A security source told Shafaq News the remains had been transferred earlier to Baghdad for DNA testing to confirm the victims’ identities before being brought back to Mosul’s Forensic Department for handover to their families and completion of legal procedures.

More than 80 mass graves have been documented in Sinjar, holding victims of ISIS’s 2014 assault on the district, which left thousands of Yazidis dead or abducted.