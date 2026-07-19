Syria-SDF clash leaves 500+ dead

Shafaq News- Damascus

Clashes between Syria’s security authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have killed 530 people, including 76 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

The Britain-based monitor documented eight additional fatalities, including five SDF fighters in northeastern Syria and three members of the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish).

The violence began earlier this year in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods before spreading to other areas, including Raqqa, Tabqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah.

#المرصد_السوريعقب توثيق مـ ـقـ ـتـ ـل 8 عسكريين.. ارتفاع حصيلة قـ ـتـ ـلـ ـى التصعيد بين "#قسد" و #الحكومة_الانتقالية إلى 530https://t.co/rG2xgDIjHP — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 19, 2026

In Aleppo, the death toll reached 133, including 48 civilians, among them 16 women and 14 children. The casualties also included 38 members of Syria’s Defense Ministry forces, 46 Asayish personnel, and one fighter from the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ).

Across northeastern Syria, the monitor documented 397 deaths, including 110 members of government forces, 259 SDF and Asayish personnel, and 28 civilians who died in artillery and air strikes or in reported field executions.

More than 200 people remain missing, with their whereabouts still unknown, the observatory noted.

Earlier this year, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a ceasefire deal, which includes a gradual integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides. The deal also provides for the integration of Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) institutions into Syrian state institutions, the retention of civil employees, the settlement of civil and educational rights for the Kurdish community, and guarantees for the return of displaced residents to their hometown.