Syria death toll tops 230 in November

Shafaq News – Damascus

A total of 232 people were killed across Syria in November 2025, according to figures released on Monday by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based group reported that civilian fatalities included 149 men, 20 women, and 31 children. It registered 16 civilians — among them six children and one woman — who were killed by stray gunfire and local clashes. One civilian died in an unclassified incident, and 12 others were shot by groups aligned with the Syrian army.

The Observatory also recorded 26 civilian deaths, including two children and two women, in unidentified circumstances. Remnants of war caused 24 deaths, with 18 children among those killed.

#المرصد_السوريبينهم 200 مدني.. 232 شخص قـ ـضـ ـوا وقـ ـتـ ـلـ ـوا خلال شهر تشرين الثاني من العام 2025https://t.co/9bklEND3nK — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 30, 2025

Twelve civilians, including three women, were killed in field executions. Another 57 civilians — among them two children and ten women — were victims of criminal killings. One civilian was killed in a US-led Global Coalition airstrike.

Israeli strikes resulted in seven civilian deaths, including two children and two women. Jordanian border guards shot three civilians, while landmines and explosive devices killed four civilians, including one child. Unidentified gunmen killed 37 civilians, including two women.

Non-civilian deaths reached 32. The Observatory counted one fatality among Islamist factions, four among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), one armed fighter, and 26 personnel linked to the Military Operations Administration.