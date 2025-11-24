Suicide bombers attack Pakistan’s Peshawar

Shafaq News – Peshawar

Three suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) paramilitary force in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least three security personnel and wounding several others, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Pakistani newspaper The Dawn, one of the fighters reportedly triggered an explosive grenade at the gate of the complex. The other two attempted to force their way inside, but security personnel shot them dead.

“Three FC officers stationed at the gate were also killed,” Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmad told the newspaper.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber targeted an area outside a court in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, detonating explosives next to a police vehicle and killing 12 people.