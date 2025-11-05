Sudan’s army vows no halt to military operations

Shafaq News – Khartoum

The Sudanese Armed Forces will continue military operations across the country in line with current plans, a senior army official said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Deputy Commander Shams al-Din Kabashi noted that “the operations aim to maintain security and stability nationwide.”

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported that more than 445,000 people in South Sudan have been forced to flee their homes since March 2025 due to escalating violence.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared full famine in El Fasher, North Darfur, and Kadugli, South Kordofan, after the Rapid Support Forces captured El Fasher following an 18-month siege.

Conflict between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces, ongoing since April 2023, has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 10 million people across Sudan.