Sudan’s PM dissolves cabinet, promises security and unity

Shafaq News/ Sudan’s transitional Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, announced on Sunday the dissolution of his government, instructing ministry secretaries and department heads to manage daily affairs until a new cabinet is formed.

State media reported that Idris made the decision during a cabinet meeting in Khartoum, just a day after he was sworn in as Sudan’s transitional premier.

In a televised address, Idris vowed to uphold justice, peace, and the rule of law, while working for sustainable development nationwide. He emphasized a commitment to national unity and pledged to remain impartial, maintaining equal distance from all political factions.

“Our highest priority is safeguarding Sudan’s national security and state sovereignty by defeating the insurgency and rebel armed groups,” Idris said, urging foreign backers of the insurgency to end their support.

He also praised the Sudanese Armed Forces, other security agencies, and resistance movements for their ongoing efforts in the conflict.

Looking ahead, Idris outlined a comprehensive national recovery plan centered on inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that leaves no one behind. He called for rejecting tribal and racial divisions, strengthening the rule of law—including the judiciary and constitutional court—and expanding Sudan’s ties with neighboring countries, the Arab world, Africa, and the broader international community.

He pledged to manage the transitional period with efficiency and resolve, prioritizing security, stability, and national reconciliation.