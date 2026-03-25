Strikes hit southern Iran as Saudi air defenses intercept drones

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Riyadh

Airstrikes hit sites in southern Iran on Wednesday while Saudi Arabia intercepted two drones over its eastern region, as the conflict widened across borders.

Iranian media said Lamerd International Airport in Fars province came under US-Israeli attack, reporting no casualties. Explosions were also heard in Shiraz, according to local reports.

In Saudi Arabia, the defense ministry said air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Eastern Province.