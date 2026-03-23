Strikes hit Iran, Beirut as conflict enters fourth week

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Beirut (Updated at 2:23)

Explosions struck multiple sites in Iran while Israeli airstrikes hit southern Beirut on Monday, as the regional conflict entered its fourth week.

Iranian media reported blasts in Isfahan and Bandar Abbas, with explosions described as intense across several locations.

In Lebanon, Israeli aircraft struck at least seven times in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The Israeli army said its air force completed a wave of strikes in central Tehran, targeting what it described as a command facility linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as an operative from the Quds Force in Beirut.