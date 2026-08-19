Shafaq News- Tehran

A UAE oil tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz has changed course toward Iran’s Bandar Abbas after initially listing Jebel Ali as its destination, Iran’s Fars News Agency said on Wednesday, citing ship-tracking data.

The vessel had been detained in the northern shipping corridor of the strait. The report did not identify the tanker or provide details on the circumstances of its seizure.

The United Arab Emirates suspended trade and financial transactions with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles targeting maritime traffic. UAE authorities said both missiles fell into the sea.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has categorically dismissed the United Arab Emirates’ claim that Iran launched a missile toward its territory.