Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

The Saudi-led Coalition fighting in Yemen carried out multiple airstrikes in the northern province of Saada and the western province of Taiz, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said on Saturday.

Two strikes hit areas east of Saada city, while another targeted Al Salem district to the north. Three more struck areas west of the city, followed by three in Sahar district. Two additional strikes targeted the Kitaf and Al-Buqaa districts.

In western Yemen, three airstrikes hit Al-Mokha district in Taiz province.

The reports provided no further details on casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the Coalition's spokesperson, said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh. He also reported that a drone had been intercepted and destroyed in the Kingdom's Eastern Province.

التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. https://t.co/KKTkdEWLYZ — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 24, 2026

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة في المنطقة الشرقية. https://t.co/NAbJLU2UNY — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 24, 2026

Fighting between the Houthis (Ansarallah) and Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has intensified in 2026 after years of relatively stable front lines following a 2022 truce. Houthi forces have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi infrastructure, while Coalition forces have carried out airstrikes against Houthi positions. Recent clashes have also spread to areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping passage linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In its latest report, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said escalating conflict in Yemen has cut off life-saving assistance to 800,000 people, with $268 million needed to sustain emergency food aid, nutrition programs, school meals, resilience projects and humanitarian logistics through 2027.