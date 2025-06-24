Saudi Crown Prince vows no airspace access for attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assured, in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, that Saudi airspace will not be used for any operations against Iran.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Bin Salman affirmed that no attacks will be launched from US bases in the Kingdom.

Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s readiness to resolve disputes with the United States within international frameworks and has no demands beyond its rights. “We welcome any assistance from friendly and brotherly countries,” he stated.

He added that Iran believes the US and the “Zionist regime” are seeking to sow discord among Islamic nations, while Iran is committed to promoting unity and peace in the region.

Bin Salman vowed Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of all Israeli attacks on Iran from the outset. “We have worked extensively to consult with various countries to pressure Israel to halt its aggression,” he noted, stressing that “We also understand your decision to respond to the US strike.”

Earlier, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons but will continue to defend its legitimate rights. His remarks came as a ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect following 12 days of conflict.