Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman-brokered US-Houthi truce

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia welcomed Oman’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Yemen’s Houthi movement, describing it as a step toward protecting international maritime trade.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed support for “all efforts leading to a comprehensive political solution in Yemen,” emphasizing the Kingdom’s commitment to regional stability and security.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية بالبيان الصادر من سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة بشأن التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار في اليمن بهدف حماية الملاحة والتجارة الدولية. pic.twitter.com/QzNLMagB1V — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) May 7, 2025

The agreement, brokered by Oman, reportedly commits both parties to halt mutual hostilities, including attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said the deal followed “recent discussions and communications with the US and the relevant authorities in Sanaa” to reduce the risk of further escalation.

The US State Department described the agreement as a “test of the Houthis’ seriousness,” underscoring that the group had expressed willingness to observe a ceasefire via Omani mediation. “Actions, not words, will be the basis for judgment.”

The ceasefire announcement comes after a period of intense military activity. Since March 15, 2025, the US-led campaign has carried out over 800 airstrikes targeting Houthi positions across Yemen. The strikes came alongside Israeli operations and broader efforts to deter attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.