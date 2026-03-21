Saudi Arabia orders Iranian diplomats out within 24 hours

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia expelled several Iranian diplomatic staff and warned of further measures after accusing Tehran of repeated attacks on its territory and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and other Arab and Islamic countries, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry denounced what it described as “blatant Iranian aggressions,” stressing that continued targeting of Saudi sovereignty, civilian infrastructure, economic interests, and diplomatic missions constitutes a “clear violation” of international law, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and principles of good neighborliness. It added that such actions contradict the Beijing Declaration and undermine Iran’s stated commitments to the principles of Islam, noting that its conduct “does not reflect its rhetoric.”

#بيان | تجدد وزارة الخارجية إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية القاطعة للاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة ضد المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية. pic.twitter.com/c4QSe8wWwI — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) March 21, 2026

Ongoing attacks, the ministry warned, risk further escalation and could significantly affect relations “now and in the future,” referencing its earlier warning issued on March 9, 2026. It confirmed that the Iranian military attaché, assistant attaché, and three additional embassy staff were declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the Kingdom within 24 hours.

Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the development.

The announcement comes amid a widening regional conflict following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, which resulted in heavy casualties. Iran subsequently launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US-linked military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.