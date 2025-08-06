SDF arrests ISIS research head in Syria

Shafaq News – Hasakah

on Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested the head of the Public Research Department of ISIS during a raid in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The arrest was reportedly carried out with direct support from the US-led Global Coalition, which continues to assist in counterterrorism operations across northeastern Syria.

On July 28, two other ISIS members were detained in a security operation inside the notorious al-Hol camp by the SDF’s Tactical Operations Unit (TOL), also with coalition backing.

Those individuals were accused of conducting internal security operations for ISIS within the camp, participating in past attacks in both Syria and Iraq, and working to maintain the group’s influence over residents in the facility.