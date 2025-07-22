SDF: Disarmament currently impossible

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will not disarm under current conditions, SDF spokesperson Abgar Dawood said on Tuesday, citing ongoing instability and security threats.

Speaking to Kurdish media outlets, Dawood added that the SDF could integrate into the Syrian army if a constitutional framework acknowledging the Kurdish community’s distinct status is established. “The SDF is not in favor of war, but it will defend its people wherever it is present.”

The SDF has recently deployed additional units to front-line areas in eastern Aleppo province, as well as northern and western parts of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria. The move follows skirmishes with public security forces and Turkish-backed armed factions, amid rising tensions linked to developments in Suwayda.

On March 10, interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement under which Kurdish fighters would be incorporated into the armed forces of the transitional government.

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barak said, earlier this month, that Washington rejects the SDF’s demand for autonomous administration, reaffirming US support for a unified Syria.