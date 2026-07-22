Rubio accuses Iran of fueling instability in Iraq

Shafaq News- Manila

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran on Wednesday of fueling instability and persistent security threats across the region and draining its financial resources to support armed groups in Iraq and Lebanon.

During a press conference in the Philippines' capital, Manila, Rubio also addressed the recent escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, saying the group's threat to close the Bab al-Mandab waterway posed a problem, just like any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington expects Iraq to disarm Iran-aligned militias and limit Tehran's influence, arguing that progress on both fronts would pave the way for stronger economic and defense cooperation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi concluded a five-day official visit to the United States on July 18. The visit focused on launching a broad economic partnership to support Iraq's economy, expand investment opportunities, stimulate the domestic labor market, open new export routes for crude oil, and increase the country's production and refining capacity.

Safwan Al-Amin, a researcher at the US-based Atlantic Council, described Al-Zaidi's recent visit to the United States as "highly successful" in demonstrating Washington's backing for Iraq's new government. Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Amin said both sides share a desire to build a stronger relationship, particularly in the economic sector. However, the success of efforts to strengthen ties with Washington depends on the ability of the relevant parties to overcome several complex domestic and external challenges.

Read more: Iraq-US investment deals depend on implementation, experts say