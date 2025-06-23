Rocket sirens sound across central Israel as new Iranian barrage launched

Shafaq News/ Rocket sirens were sounding across central parts of Israel, including the coastal plain, following a fresh wave of Iranian missiles.

According to the Israeli Home Front, rockets were detected heading toward Ashkelon in southern Israel, while additional projectiles were reportedly launched toward central Israel and the wider coastal region.

Israeli media said an aircraft approaching Ben Gurion Airport was forced to divert from its landing path due to the escalating threat.

The Israeli army has urged the public to immediately enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice.

This is a breaking story…