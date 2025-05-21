Rocket fired at Israel: Interception claimed

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israel’s military said it intercepted a rocket launched from northern Gaza toward Ashkelon.

In a statement, the Israeli army reported that air defenses neutralized a single projectile south of Tel Aviv.

No injuries were reported.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced it had fired a salvo of rockets at Ashkelon and Ashdod as retaliation for “Zionist massacres against our people.”

The exchange marks the latest spike in hostilities between Israeli forces and Gaza factions.

About 100 Palestinians, including many children, were killed over the past hours as Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza, and Palestinian resistance operations persisted in the south of the Strip.