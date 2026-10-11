Riyadh Airport hit again, terminal fire erupts

Riyadh Airport hit again, terminal fire erupts
2026-10-11T15:50:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came under renewed attack on Sunday, with Saudi air defenses intercepting a cruise missile near the facility, the Saudi-led coalition said.

The coalition said an unidentified projectile also struck Terminal 4, sparking a fire. No casualties from the incident were immediately reported.

The attack came a day after a strike on the same airport killed 12 people and wounded 309, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

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