Shafaq News- Riyadh

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came under renewed attack on Sunday, with Saudi air defenses intercepting a cruise missile near the facility, the Saudi-led coalition said.

The coalition said an unidentified projectile also struck Terminal 4, sparking a fire. No casualties from the incident were immediately reported.

التحالف : اعتداء بمقذوف مجهول على صالة المسافرين رقم 4 بمطار الملك خالد الدولي. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 11, 2026

The attack came a day after a strike on the same airport killed 12 people and wounded 309, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.