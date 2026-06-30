Qatar denies planned high-level US-Iran meeting

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar on Tuesday denied that a high-level meeting between the United States and Iran was scheduled, saying US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Doha for consultations with mediators but would not meet Iranian officials directly.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said the two US officials were discussing the progress of negotiations with mediators, adding that "no high-level meeting" between Washington and Tehran was currently planned.

Al-Ansari noted that the $6 billion in Iranian funds frozen in Qatar had not yet been transferred to Tehran, noting that any transfer would require the agreement of both sides.

He added that discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, including its reopening and the resumption of maritime traffic, remained a key part of the ongoing consultations.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that Iran had requested a meeting in Doha, while a source familiar with the talks told Reuters that US and Iranian technical teams were expected to meet in the Qatari capital in the coming days to discuss implementation of the two countries' memorandum of understanding.

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