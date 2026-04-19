Netanyahu warns Iran war could resume at any moment

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that war with Iran could resume at any moment, warning that the conflict “has not ended” and may escalate again.

“We are at war with Iran, which spreads instability in the world, and we have no better ally than the United States,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

He had earlier indicated Israel’s readiness to return to fighting, saying he had ordered the military to continue reinforcements in preparation for any scenario.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said plans to continue operations in Iran and Lebanon have been approved, adding that targets inside Iran are ready and that Israel will not allow Tehran to gain ground in the nuclear file or the Strait of Hormuz.

US and Israeli officials have previously said the war could resume within days. US President Donald Trump earlier today described upcoming talks in Islamabad as a “last chance” for Iran to reach an agreement with Washington.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran has not yet decided whether to send a negotiating team, adding that talks will not proceed while US “naval blockade” measures remain in place.

Pakistani officials said security has been tightened in Islamabad ahead of possible talks between Washington and Tehran in the coming days.