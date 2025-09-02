Netanyahu vows ‘decisive stage’ as Israel launches ground assault on Gaza City

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday that Israel is “standing before the decisive stage” of its war against Hamas, as the civilian death toll in Gaza rises, including children.

In a video address to the army’s reservists, Netanyahu emphasized that the campaign aims to defeat Hamas while also weakening what he described as the broader “Iranian axis,” spanning Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and the Houthis in Yemen.

חיילי המילואים היקרים אתם העוצמה שמחזיקה את ישראל.עזבתם עבודה, לימודים ובית, כדי להגן על עם ישראל. בזכותכם השגנו הישגים כבירים: שברנו את הציר האיראני, גם בעזה, גם בלבנון, גם עם משטר אסד שהתמוטט, עם איראן עצמה ועכשיו מול החות׳ים.אבל המשימה עדיין לא הושלמה. לא שכחנו את זוועות 7… pic.twitter.com/hitLWBze6S — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirmed that Israeli forces have already begun their ground operation in Gaza City. “We are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation,” Zamir told reservists. Netanyahu had approved the plan to seize Gaza City last month, a decision that drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders amid concerns over the fate of hostages.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has authorized the call-up of 60,000 additional reservists and extended service orders for 20,000 more, bringing the number of active reservists to 130,000.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned of a looming “humanitarian tsunami,” if Israel launches an invasion of Gaza, stressing that civilians in the strip have “no place to flee.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israel’s campaign since October 7, 2023, has risen to 63,633, with 160,914 injured. The figures include at least 2,306 Palestinians killed while trying to obtain food aid. The total number of starvation deaths now stands at 361, among them 130 children.