Netanyahu vows continued strikes as talks emerge

Shafaq News- Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel will continue its military operations against Iran and Lebanon, even as discussions over a potential agreement to end the conflict gain traction.

Netanyahu said he spoke earlier with US President Donald Trump, who sees an opportunity to translate recent military gains into a deal that would secure Israel’s strategic interests. “At the same time, we continue our attacks in Iran and Lebanon,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli forces are working systematically to dismantle Iran’s missile and nuclear programs while maintaining pressure on Hezbollah.

He also said Israeli operations recently killed two additional nuclear scientists, without providing further details.