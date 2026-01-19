Netanyahu signals harsh response to Iran, outlines terms for Gaza Phase Two

Shafaq News– Middle East

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran against “making a mistake” by launching any attack on Israel, pledging a forceful response.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, speaking before the Knesset, cautioned that any Iranian strike would be met with a retaliation “Iran has not yet known.” He dismissed accusations that his government is steering Israel toward authoritarian rule, urging critics to focus instead on “Iran’s violent treatment of its own population.”

Since late December 2025, Iran has faced widespread unrest, sparked by deteriorating economic conditions and evolving into nationwide protests challenging clerical authority. While tensions have eased in recent days, the Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates nearly 4,000 deaths, figures that remain difficult to verify amid prolonged internet disruptions. Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting instability, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserting that demonstrations began peacefully before turning violent due to what he described as the “infiltration of armed groups.”

Regarding Gaza, Netanyahu ruled out any security role for Turkish or Qatari forces in the second phase of the US-brokered Gaza plan, while confirming that both countries would hold seats on a Gaza Executive Board outlined by the White House. He also acknowledged differences with Washington over advisory arrangements for Gaza’s future governance, but called them minor and not affecting relations with US President Donald Trump.

The next phase, he said, depends on Hamas’s disarmament and the full demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, insisting these objectives would be enforced “either the easy way, or the hard way.”

Earlier, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of a US-backed initiative to end the Gaza war, which killed 71,550 Palestinians and injured 171,365 others since October 7, 2023.

