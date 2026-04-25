Netanyahu mandates fierce strikes on Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Army to strike Hezbollah “forcefully,” as cross-border violence escalated following renewed rocket and fire toward Israeli positions, his office stated on Saturday.

The Israeli Home Command reported today that sirens in Manara and Misgav Am in the upper Galilee sounded after two rockets were launched from Lebanon. One landed in an open area, while the other was intercepted. No injuries were recorded.

⭕️ Sirens sounded in the areas of Manara, Margaliot, and Misgav Am, after 2 projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward Israel. This constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 25, 2026

Hezbollah also claimed striking an Israeli Namer armored vehicle with a drone in the Marjayoun district, “in response to the Israeli violation of the ceasefire.”

Lebanese media outlets indicated that Israeli strikes hit multiple areas across the Nabatieh and Marjayoun districts, as well as the Tyre district and the Beqaa. The Israeli army demolished buildings in several southern areas, while warning residents against returning to the Litani River zone and the valley of al-Salouqi.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed 2,496 deaths and 7,725 injuries since the start of the Israeli war on March 2.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump relayed that the 10-day ceasefire reached on April 16 between Beirut and Tel Aviv was extended for another three weeks.